Steelers Adeniyi, Patterson, Kelsey, Golden, Cheek Injured In Preseason Finale

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers 39-24 in their preseason finale Thursday night but the team did lose a few young players during the contest to injuries.
According to the Steelers, linebacker Keith Kelsey (pectoral), wide receiver Damoun Patterson (turf toe), safety Malik Golden (knee), offensive lineman Joseph Cheek (foot) and outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (hamstring) all left the game Thursday night with injuries and they did not return.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin briefly recapped those injuries after the game was over.
“We had a number of injuries that are being evaluated,” Tomlin said. “[Keith] Kelsey with a pec. [Damoun] Patterson with a hammy, Ola [Adeniyi] with a hammy. Malik Golden looks like he’s got a significant knee injury and some other bumps and bruises associated with play.”
Patterson and Adeniyi are two of the Steelers prized undrafted rookie free agents this year. Of the two, Adeniyi seemingly has the best chance of making the 53-man roster so it will be interesting to learn how serious his hamstring injury is moving forward. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported after the game that Adeniyi termed his hamstring injury a “mild strain.”
According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Patterson had a walking boot on his left foot in the locker room after the game. Kelsey was also reportedly getting around unencumbered in the locker room and seemed fine.
Golden needed to be carted off the field in the second half with his injury after taking friendly fire from safety Marcus Allen while attempting to make a tackle. He will likely be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with his injury.