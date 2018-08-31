Steelers 2018 Cutdown Tracker

Saturday at 4 PM is the deadline for all team to cut their rosters from 90 to 53. The Pittsburgh Steelers are generally one of the teams who wait the longest to trim down with only one move reported so far. Today and tomorrow, we’ll be keeping track and updating the list of those who are cut.
Steelers Roster Count: 89 (36 cuts left)
Reported Cuts
DE Casey Sayles
Defensive end Casey Sayles has reportedly been informed of his release, per Bo Marchionte. Sayles ran as the 3rd team LDE in camp and while he played solid run defense, he was never a threat to make the 53 man roster. This move didn’t come across the transaction wire Friday but it’ll show up tomorrow.
DT Casey Sayles, Pittsburgh #Steelers released per source pic.twitter.com/q50yYZiZU5
