Report: Steelers Trading For WR Ryan Switzer (Updates)

Kevin Colbert always looks to pull off some preseason wheelin’ and dealin’. And it sounds like he’s about to again. WR Ryan Switzer is reportedly about to be dealt to Pittsburgh. That comes from Yahoo’s Jordan Schultz, who sent this tweet out moments ago.

TRADE: #Steelers and #Raiders are finalizing a trade to send WR Ryan Switzer to Pittsburgh, per league source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 27, 2018

UPDATE (2:30 PM): The Steelers have traded a 5th round pick for Switzer. Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers will net the Cowboys 2019 6th round selection.

Raiders acquired fifth-round pick for WR Ryan Switzer, coach Jon Gruden said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 27, 2018

The #Steelers acquired WR Ryan Switzer and a 6th rounder in 2019 from the #Raiders in exchange for the #Steelers’ 5th rounder, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018

Switzer, a 4th round pick in the 2017 draft, was dealt from Dallas to Oakland in late April. He will fill a need as a slot receiver and return man for the Steelers, two areas the team has a need at.

Last year as a Cowboy, he averaged 25 yards per kick return and 8.8 on punts. One punt return went for a touchdown. He also caught six passes and carried the ball four times.

Here’s that punt return touchdown, bringing it back 83 yards in Week 13 against Washington.

Ryan Switzer's immediate impact will come as a return man. As a rookie, he returned this 83 yard punt for a TD against Washington. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/UvBhGwfatk — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 27, 2018

Here he is taking the opening kickoff versus Philly 61 yards out.

Ryan Switzer also returned the opening kickoff Week 11 for 61 yards. Steelers aiming for his big play potential. pic.twitter.com/ct2JoJuymf — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 27, 2018

Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin attended Switzer’s Pro Day in 2017 so they’re familiar with him. Weighing in at 5’8, 181 at the 2017 Combine, he ran a 4.51, jumped 32 inches in the vert, and a 6.77 three cone time.

Here’s Switzer mic’d up at training camp with Oakland. Dallas sent him to the Raiders in exchange for DL Jihad Ward. It’s unclear what the Steelers are giving in return. The two teams previously worked out a deal this season, Pittsburgh sending Martavis Bryant for a 3rd round pick.

Adam Schefter reports draft picks are involved.

Draft picks involved in a trade that is complete. https://t.co/y4Sv7ibu99 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2018

Switzer is reportedly heading to Pittsburgh tonight.

Just spoke to Ryan Switzer. He said he found out about the trade "this morning" and is "heading to Pittsburgh tonight." https://t.co/OLxov62X05 — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 27, 2018

“Ryan Switzer/WR North Carolina: The best receiver in Mobile. Nuanced route runner and at a different level in terms of the ability to separate than anyone else. It’s not just because he’s small. That makes him quicker but he uses his entire body to sell the route and get the CB to outleverage himself. He has a good pair of hands and can run every route, even catching a fade on the final day of practice. Energetic player too and that’s always a bonus.”