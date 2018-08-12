Report: Steelers Sign OL Oni Omoile

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed OL Oni Omoile, according to a tweet sent out by ESPN’s Dan Graziano a short time ago.

Steelers signed OL Oni Omoile, who was on the Jaguars' and Bengals' practice squads last year and Oakland's the year before. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 13, 2018

As Graziano notes, Omolie spent time with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, and Oakland. He originally joined the Raiders as a UDFA out of Iowa State following the 2016 NFL Draft, spending the entire year on the practice squad. The Cincinnati Bengals signed him to their practice squad late last season, carrying him through May before cutting him after rookie minicamp. Ex-Steeler TE Scott Orndoff was released by the Bengals the same day.

Omolie served as a one-year starer for Iowa State back in 2015. He profiles as a guard, weighing in at 6’2/2 310 pounds. He ran a 4.93 40 at his Pro Day while jumping 33 inches in the vert and putting up 21 reps on the bar.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line has gotten thin over the past few days, though the returns of Marcus Gilbert, Maurkice Pouncey, and B.J. Finney – who worked only in individual sessions today – have helped. The Steelers likely won’t announce a roster move until tomorrow afternoon. It’s unclear who will be released to make room but OG Parker Collins didn’t practice today with an unknown injury. His body language seemed to indicate someone who is about to get released. We’ll find out tomorrow.

Earlier today, the team signed OL Zach Banner and waived/injured OT Kyle Meadows.