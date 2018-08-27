Ramon Foster Returns To Steelers Practice

Busy day to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. The Ryan Switzer news certainly blindsided all of us. Some more expected, though even more important, news is the return of Ramon Foster.

According to the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, Foster was a partial participant in practice today.

Ramon Foster returned to practice e today. He said he did individuals and split team reps. Waiting to see how it reacts but he feels good about being back for opener versus the Browns — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 27, 2018

Foster suffered a bone bruise to his right knee on the third day of training camp, caught up in a collision on a pass play. In the moment, it looked like a season-ending injury though clearly, he ended up in a best-case scenario.

The Steelers have always aimed for a Week One return and the fact he’s practicing today, even before the end of the preseason, is a fantastic sign. The odds should be very high he starts Week One against Cleveland that’s still nearly two weeks away.

If for whatever reason Foster is unable to suit up, B.J. Finney would likely be the starter. But having Foster returns makes the Steelers feel more comfortable about the team’s offensive line depth. Backing up the starting five are Finney, Matt Feiler, and rookie Chukwuma Okorafor.

The next start Foster makes will be the 116th of his regular season career. Not bad for a former undrafted free agent.