Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Rookie WRs Tale Of The Tape

Leading up to the 2018 NFL draft, most Pittsburgh Steelers fans were not expecting the Black & Gold to select a wide receiver in the first couple rounds of the draft. However, when the Oakland Raiders gave up a 3rd round pick for Martavis Bryant there was a change in the air.

Pittsburgh ended up drafting James Washington, the 2017 Fred Biletnikoff Award Winner in the 2nd round. He was the 60th overall pick. Here are the seven other wide receivers picked in the first two rounds of 2018:

D.J. Moore (1/24th overall) by Carolina Panthers.

Calvin Ridley (1/26th overall) by Atlanta Falcons.

Courtland Sutton (2/40th overall) by Denver Broncos.

Dante Pettis (2/44th overall) by San Francisco 49ers.

Christian Kirk (2/47th overall) by Arizona Cardinals.

Anthony Miller (2/51st overall) by Chicago Bears.

DJ Chark (2/61st overall) by Jacksonville Jaguars.

So far, Mr. President looks very impressive and the type of receiver that makes his quarterback look good even when the ball is slightly underthrown. Here is how he stacks up against the other rookie wide receivers that were selected in the first two rounds of the 2018 draft:

Here is how they have done so far in the preseason (stats via CBS Sports):

Name Team Games Receptions Yards Y/Game Y/Rec TDs DJ Moore Panthers 2 4 75 37.5 18.8 0 Calvin Ridley Falcons 2 4 47 23.5 11.8 1 Courtland Sutton Broncos 2 2 19 9.5 9.5 1 Dante Pettis 49ers 2 3 85 42.5 28.3 0 Christian Kirk Cardinals 2 6 58 29 9.7 1 Anthony Miller Bears 2 4 32 16 8 0 James Washington Steelers 2 7 158 79 22.6 2 DJ Chark Jaguars 2 3 25 12.5 8.3 0

Great start so far, the question is can he continue this through the regular season. I will update this tale of the tape, so we can track his progress throughout the season. If there is a rookie wide receiver that you think should be added let me know.

