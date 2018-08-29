Steelers News

New Contract Details For Steelers K Chris Boswell

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract this past Thursday and the details associated with that deal have now been filed with the NFLPA. The total amount of that new deal is $19.72 million, according to the initial report by Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Boswell, who was previously scheduled to have a 2018 salary cap charge of $2.914 million as part him receiving a second-round restricted tender earlier in the offseason, will now carry a charge of $3.2 million. Boswell will have a base salary of $705,000 in 2018 and his signing bonus was $6 million, according to Ian Whetstone on Twitter. He is also set to earn roster bonuses in the first three years of the contract in the amounts of $1.295 million, $2 million and $1 million. His base salaries in 2019-2022 will be $1 million, $1.375 million, $3.085 million and $3.26 million, respectively.

Boswell now apparently has a new money yearly average of $4,201,500 as a result of this new deal and that would rank him third-overall in the NFL for kickers behind Stephen Gostkowski and Graham Gano and just slightly ahead of Justin Tucker.

The Steelers now have $2,937,347 in salary cap space for 2018 per the NFLPA pending the reported restructure of tight end Vance McDonald being accounted for.

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2018 $705,000 $1,200,000 $1,295,000 $3,200,000
2019 $1,000,000 $1,200,000 $2,000,000 $4,200,000
2020 $1,375,000 $1,200,000 $1,000,000 $3,575,000
2021 $3,085,000 $1,200,000 $0 $4,285,000
2022 $3,260,000 $1,200,000 $0 $4,460,000

 

