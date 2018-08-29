New Contract Details For Steelers K Chris Boswell

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract this past Thursday and the details associated with that deal have now been filed with the NFLPA. The total amount of that new deal is $19.72 million, according to the initial report by Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Boswell, who was previously scheduled to have a 2018 salary cap charge of $2.914 million as part him receiving a second-round restricted tender earlier in the offseason, will now carry a charge of $3.2 million. Boswell will have a base salary of $705,000 in 2018 and his signing bonus was $6 million, according to Ian Whetstone on Twitter. He is also set to earn roster bonuses in the first three years of the contract in the amounts of $1.295 million, $2 million and $1 million. His base salaries in 2019-2022 will be $1 million, $1.375 million, $3.085 million and $3.26 million, respectively.

Boswell now apparently has a new money yearly average of $4,201,500 as a result of this new deal and that would rank him third-overall in the NFL for kickers behind Stephen Gostkowski and Graham Gano and just slightly ahead of Justin Tucker.

The Steelers now have $2,937,347 in salary cap space for 2018 per the NFLPA pending the reported restructure of tight end Vance McDonald being accounted for.