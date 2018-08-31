Marczi: Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction – Final Edition

The preseason is over. There is just a day left to make decisions. All of our guesses are inevitably going to be wrong, but we’re going to try anyway.

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: I just don’t think the Steelers are going to carry four quarterbacks, but I wouldn’t mind if they would. That makes Joshua Dobbs the odd man out. He’s not ready to be the backup, somebody who can get few reps during the week and come into a game cold to play effectively. I think he gets traded, but he’ll be on a roster.

Running Backs (3) – Le’Veon Bell, James Conner, Jaylen Samuels

Analysis: Jaylen Samuels barely got any work last night. I take that as a good sign. And I’m struggling to find a way to keep four running backs right now. I would like to find a spot for Stevan Ridley, but I don’t see it happening.

Fullbacks (1) – Roosevelt Nix

Analysis: Nix is going to be on the roster until the end of time. You heard it here first.

Wide Receivers (6) – Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Justin Hunter, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Ryan Switzer

Analysis: This group wasn’t likely to change. Hunter did pretty well last night to solidify his spot a little more. There’s really nobody else to even consider, especially following injuries to Damoun Patterson and Marcus Tucker.

Tight Ends (3) – Vance McDonald, Jesse James, Xavier Grimble

Analysis: I think there’s a chance that they squeeze Bucky Hodges onto the roster as the number four due to injuries, but I don’t think Grimble gets cut.

Offensive Linemen (8) – Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, B.J. Finney, Matt Feiler, Chukwuma Okorafor

Analysis: This is the group. Zach Banner will be the next man up on the practice squad, but I don’t think he did himself favors in last night’s game.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (6) – Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Daniel McCullers

Analysis: As much as I would like to see Lavon Hooks make the team, I don’t think it will happen. McCullers played well in the first two preseason games.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Jon Bostic, Vince Williams, Tyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort, Matthew Thomas

Analysis: Thomas’ job is more secure than Fort’s at this point, I think. The latter could lose his spot to a fourth running back, extra tight end, or another spot.

Outside Linebackers (5) – Bud Dupree, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Keion Adams, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

Analysis: I believe Adeniyi earned a redshirt year on the 53-man roster. He did leave last night’s game with an injury though, so how serious is it? We’ll have to wait on that.

Cornerbacks (6) – Artie Burns, Joe Haden, Mike Hilton, Cameron Sutton, Brian Allen, Coty Sensabaugh

Analysis: Allen played better last night, but I still think Sensabaugh sticks. He’s done better this year and will probably be the number five cornerback.

Safeties (4) – Sean Davis, Morgan Burnett, Terrell Edmunds, Nat Berhe

Analysis: I don’t know that Marcus Allen showed enough in the finale to make the team. He did some good things, even forcing a fumble, but we’ll see. I wouldn’t have a problem if they decide to lean toward the rookie, but as of right now, I’m not anticipating this is the direction they will take. He may be the 54th man, though.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Well, he’s gotten his new deal now. Probably safe.

Punter (1) – Matt Wile

Analysis: I’m making the move. Jordan Berry has had a really spotty preseason. Wile has a big leg and also seems to get hangtime as well. He could also serve as an emergency kicker, aside from the fact that he comes cheaper.

Long Snapper (1) – Kameron Canaday

Analysis: The Steelers are not going to make a change here unless they have to.

Practice Squad (11)

QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Damoun Patterson, WR Marcus Tucker, TE Bucky Hodges, TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, T Zach Banner, OL R.J. Prince, OLB Farrington Huguenin, DT Lavon Hooks, RB Jarvion Franklin, ILB Matt Galambos, S Marcus Allen

Analysis: A few minor adjustments here. The wide receivers here are up for debate depending on their health. I had Allen on my 53 last time but now goes back to the practice squad. I also swapped in Galambos for Keith Kelsey after his injury, and am dumping Joshua Frazier for Huguenin.