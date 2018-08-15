2018 Steelers Training Camp Statistical Recap: All 15 Practices

Our final statistical approach to the 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. The first set of data from the last five practices (#11-15) and then we’ll have the totals after that.

Practices #11-15

Quarterbacks

Mason Rudolph: 38/65 (58.5%) 9 TDs 4 INTs

Josh Dobbs: 27/50 (54%) 4 TDs 3 INTs

Ben Roethlisberger: 24/40 (60%) 9 TDs 1 INT

Landry Jones: 23/32 (71.9%) 4 TDs 1 INT

Running Back Carries

Jaylen Samuels: 18

James Conner: 13

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 13

Jarvion Franklin: 10

James Summers: 9

Stevan Ridley: 7

Josh Dobbs: 4

Justin Thomas: 1

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 16/23 (69.6%) 7 TDs

James Washington: 12/15 (80%) 4 TDs

Jaylen Samuels: 10/14 (71.4%) 2 TDs

Trey Griffey: 10/13 (76.9%) 2 TDs

Marcus Tucker: 8/11 (72.7%) 3 TDs

Justin Hunter: 6/11 (54.5%) 1 TD

Damoun Patterson: 4/11 (36.4%)

Antonio Brown: 8/10 (80%) 1 TD

Tevin Jones: 5/10 (50%) 2 TDs

Bucky Hodges: 5/9 (55.6%)

Justin Thomas: 4/9 (44.4%)

Pharoah McKever: 5/7 (71.4%) 1 TD

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 2/6 (33.3%)

Jesse James: 4/5 (80%)

James Summers: 3/4 (75%)

Jarvion Franklin: 3/3 (100%)

James Conner: 2/3 (66.7%) 1 TD

Stevan Ridley: 2/2 (100%)

Quadree Henderson: 1/2 (50%)

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1/1 (100%)

Christian Scotland-Williamson: 1/1 (100%)

Xavier Grimble: 0/2 (0%)

Drops

Justin Hunter: 1

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 1

Trey Griffey: 1

Damoun Patterson: 1

Justin Thomas: 1

Jaylen Samuels: 1

Marcus Tucker: 1

Interceptions

Artie Burns: 3

Morgan Burnett: 2

Keion Adams: 1

L.J. Fort: 1

Joe Haden: 1

Coty Sensabaugh: 1

And the final totals across all 15 sessions.

Quarterback

Mason Rudolph: 97/170 (57.1%) 16 TDs 8 INTs

Ben Roethlisberger: 95/150 (63.3%) 24 TDs 4 INTs

Landry Jones: 74/122 (60.7%) 14 TDs 2 INTs

Josh Dobbs: 74/134 (55.2%) 7 TDs 6 INTs

Running Back Carries

James Conner: 61

Jaylen Samuels: 56

Stevan Ridley: 36

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 35

Jarvion Franklin: 35

James Summers: 23

Josh Dobbs: 4

Justin Thomas: 3

Quadree Henderson: 2

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

James Washington: 34/55 (61.8%) 9 TDs

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 33/50 (66%) 12 TDs

Justin Hunter: 24/43 (55.8%) 8 TDs

Damoun Patterson: 18/41 (43.9%)

Antonio Brown: 23/37 (62.2%) 2 TDs

Tevin Jones: 17/34 (50%) 2 TDs

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 15/31 (48.4%) 1 TD

Jaylen Samuels: 21/30 (70%) 3 TDs

Jesse James: 15/25 (60%) 1 TD

Trey Griffey: 18/24 (75%) 2 TDs

Pharoah McKever: 15/24 (62.5%) 2 TDs

Marcus Tucker: 16/26 (61.5%) 6 TDs

Xavier Grimble: 9/21 (42.9%) 3 TDs

Bucky Hodges: 9/13 (69.2%) 1 TD

Justin Thomas: 10/18 (55.6%)

James Conner: 11/12 (91.7%) 3 TDs

Vance McDonald: 6/11 (54.5%) 1 TD

Roosevelt Nix: 6/9 (66.7%) 1 TD

Stevan Ridley: 8/8 (100%)

Ryan Malleck: 5/6 (83.3%)

James Summers: 5/6 (83.3%)

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 4/5 (80%)

Christian Scotland-Williamson: 3/5 (60%)

Jarvion Franklin: 4/4 (100%)

Quadree Henderson: 2/4 (50%)

Drops

Damoun Patterson: 3

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 2

Justin Hunter: 2

Jesse James: 1

Antonio Brown: 1

Jaylen Samuels: 2

Marcus Tucker: 2

Roosevelt Nix: 1

Christian Scotland-Williamson: 1

Pharoah McKever: 1

Trey Griffey: 1

Justin Thomas: 1

Interceptions

Artie Burns: 5

Morgan Burnett: 2

Terrell Edmunds: 2

Keith Kelsey: 1

Matthew Thomas: 1

Marcus Allen: 1

Malik Golden: 1

Malik Reaves: 1

Brian Allen: 1

Jordan Dangerfield: 1

Keion Adams: 1

L.J. Fort: 1

Joe Haden: 1

Coty Sensabaugh: 1

Final Thoughts

Short section here since we’re wrapping things up.

– I know it’s only completion percentage and it means less without a average yards figure attached to it but Josh Dobbs’ number has always underwhelmed. 57% last year and it’s worse his sophomore season. He was hurt by the occasional drop but so it every QB.

Put it this way. In the five years we’ve tracked this info, Dobbs holds two of the top three lowest completion % of any Steelers QB, last year and this year. The 2018 mark of 55.2% is the lowest ever, narrowly “beating” the 55.5% mark set by Bart Houston last season.

– By the way, if you’re curious, I did break down the QBs day-by-day. Too long to post the whole list here but here’s four links I screencapped if you really want to see the reps of how these guys did.

LINK

LINK

LINK

LINK

It’s interesting to see the division. Like I’ve said before, the focus seemed to be on getting three QBs a day reps with an odd man out. Whether that was a young guy like Dobbs or Rudolph, Landry Jones as the vet, or Ben Roethlisberger literally getting the day off and not practicing.

– Although Rudolph played well in camp, the INTs numbers are high. He (and Dobbs) threw a pick the final four days of camp. His eight INTs are the most by any QB in a Steelers camp since 2014. Of course, and this is interesting, he threw the most attempts of any QB this camp.

– James Conner had only 32 carries last camp. Healthy this year, he nearly doubled that figure. Jaylen Samuels getting lots of looks too. Ridley would’ve had more if not for missing the final two days of camp.

– James Washington, partially because of good health, led the team in catches and targets. And he got better over camp. His catch percentage after five practices.

#1-5: 45.8% (11/24)

#6-10: 62.5 %(10/16)

#11-15: 80% (12/15)

That’s the good stuff.

– Look at JuJu’s stats and tell me if this is a guy too focused on Fortnite and Youtube. He’s fine.

– Damoun Patterson’s catch % isn’t very impressive but when he does get the ball, he makes plays. Just cut down on those drops.

– DHB’s drops year-by-year.

2015: 5

2016: 2

2017: 5

2018: 2

So…I guess you can expect five next year?

– Especially for a tight end, Xavier Grimble barely catching more than 40% of his targets are an ugly number.

– Marcus Tucker’s hands are always a little suspect (seven drops over last three camps) but despite that, his catch % climbs every year. 57% last year, in the 30’s back in 2015.

– Big ups to the defense. 20 interceptions, the most they’ve had in the five years I’ve covered and it’s not like there’s more practices this year. Year-by-year results.

2014: 8

2015: 17

2016: 6

2017: 11

2018: 20

– Artie Burns ended things with one more than I thought he had, five picks in total. Went last year without any. That figure ties the record for most INTs in the last five seasons, the same number as Kevin Fogg back in 2015.

– Steelers safeties combined for a whopping ONE interception last camp. This year? Six. Much better.