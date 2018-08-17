2018 Preseason Game No. 2: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to another August weekend full of preseason football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers played their second preseason game of 2018 Thursday night and while they ultimately lost it to the Green Bay Packers, I found it an enjoyable contest to watch and have now watched it three more times since it ended. We’ll have plenty more analysis from that game coming your way starting later this evening and the remainder of the weekend.

The Steelers next preseason game will be a week from Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans and that contest should include several first-teamers on both sides of the football getting enough playing time to be ready for the start of the regular season. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers are able to get all four of their quarterbacks playing time in that game as well.

On a personal note, I think I might try to go sit in a casino some Saturday night as this is really the first chance I’ve had to catch my breath since training camp got underway at the end of July. At worst, I might go get a steak and lobster dinner with wifey.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this glorious Friday night and I look forward to reading the responses in the comments below. As I previously mentioned, we have a lot more content from the Steelers loss to the Packers on the way for you so keep checking the site this weekend.

Let me also take this opportunity to let you know that we are now going to push our ad-free site membership a little more than we have now that we think we have the bugs worked out of it. If you love the content on the site and frequent it often, you might enjoy this feature and it will only cost you $25.00 a year to not have to deal with ads.

Have a safe and prosperous weekend and peace and love to all of yinz!

1 – Letter grade the play of the Steelers young quarterbacks, Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph, through the first two preseason games.

2 – If you can only keep one of these three running backs at this point of the preseason, which one of Stevan Ridley, Fitzgerald Toussaint or Jaylen Samuels are you retaining and why?

3 – How many total wide receivers are you keeping on your 53-man roster right now and who are they?

4 – Name the draft picks from this year’s class that will not make the 53-man roster after watching the first two preseason games.

5 – True or false: Cornerback Cameron Suttton will return the first punt of the 2018 regular season.

Bonus – What would you most like to see broken down from the Thursday night game in the coming days?

Recap of 2018 Training Camp Underway: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1 – 56% of respondents put their money on Jon Bostic winning the starting job over Tyler Matakevich (32%) by the start of the regular season. Proponents of Bostic see him as a 3-down player with more versatility against the run and pass. Dirty Red fans believe he is underrated and will prove his doubters wrong. Interestingly, 12% did not pick either linebacker. Perhaps, another player on the roster will emerge or a free agent pick-up later in the preseason. Matthew Thomas was mentioned by a couple respondents.

Question 2 – A rare unanimous decision by Steelers Depot respondents to the Friday Night Five Questions: 100% are not bothered at all by the high-profile arrivals of players to Steelers training camp. Enthusiasm did vary from absolutely loving the theatrics to not really caring how they arrive as long as they do indeed come to training camp. A couple folks expressed preference for these entrances over the choregraphed end zone celebrations following touchdowns.

Question 3 – Only 32% said that Eli Rogers should be considered a lock to make the Steeler 53-man roster now that he has re-signed with the team. However, several folks that said he was not a lock considered his chances particularly good if he remained healthy and performed well in camp. Eli is currently still on the “Active/Physically Unable to Perform List,” as he continues to rehabilitate his knee.

Question 4 – Alex Kozora has had a nugget or tidbit for everyone. Along with noting what a huge asset Alex and his McLumina are to the site; commenters offered the following items among his reports & tweets: Vance McDonald’s movement around the line of scrimmage (hope his foot is ok); Burnett being out (he is back in); Conner looking good (and that was before his 55 yard burst); McCullers being the # 2 nose tackle; Washington making combat catches; AB’s work ethic; the sleek looking Big Ben; Darnell Leslie; Matthew Thomas getting snaps; the linebacker battle; Sutton & Allen looking good in coverage; double tight end & running back sets; Samuels being moved around. His firsthand observations set help Steelers Depot apart from the others. More to come; stay tuned!

Question 5 – Steelers Depot respondents are expecting Stephon Tuitt, T.J. Watt, and Joe Haden to perform very well in 2018. All three had supporters who believe one or the other was most likely to make the Pro Bowl in 2018. Tuitt edged out Watt with the plurality of the vote 40 to 36%. Haden also polled 24%. It would be sweet if all three make it.