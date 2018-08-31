2018 NFL Cutdown Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all of yinz once again and welcome to the annual NFL cutdown weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to trim their roster down to 53 active players by 4:00 p.m. EST Saturday and it’s probably unlikely that we’ll learn a lot of the names of players cut until right around that time. In short, we have a long wait ahead of us.

This is an exciting weekend for me as I have several fantasy football drafts taking place and that includes two on Labor Day. I’m sure a lot of yinz have some scheduled as well. I cant wait for the 2018 NFL regular season to get underway Thursday night.

We should have an exciting week ahead of us as the Steelers start preparing to play the Cleveland Browns a week from Sunday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will hold his next press conference on Tuesday.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this quiet Friday night and I look forward to reading your comments below this post. Remember that the great David Orochena is now keeping score as well.

Have a great and safe holiday weekend and as always, thank you for your patronage to the site.

Peace and love and Go Steelers!

1 – How many more players under contract with other teams as of Friday morning will the Steelers have on their Week 1 53-man roster?

2 – True or false: Steelers rookie inside linebacker Matthew Thomas will start by the team’s 10th regular season game.

3 – Multiple choice question about what happens with Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs come Week 1:

a) Will be on the Steelers initial 53-man roster.

b) Will be on another team’s initial 53-man roster.

c) Will be on the Steelers initial practice squad.

d) Will be on another team’s initial practice squad.

e) Will start season as unsigned.

4 – Multiple choice question about who will be the Steelers Week 1 punter:

a) Jordan Berry

b) Matt Wile

c) Neither

5 – Steelers current over/under for total regular season wins in 2018 is 10, per MyBookie.ag. Are you taking the over, the under, or even?

Recap of 2018 Preseason Game No. 3: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1 – 53% of Steelers Depot respondents would be interested in Ravens right end Maxx Williams if he became available. But the support appeared lukewarm based on many of the comments. Readers had better name recognition than Nick Boyle who got 15% of vote. Several who picked Maxx indicated that they would say neither if that were an option. 32% of respondents flat out said neither. This may have become moot as Hayden Hurst suffered a stress fracture to his foot and is out 3-4 weeks.

Question 2 – Only 23% of respondents would keep Jaylen Samuels on the Steelers 53-man roster. Most indicated he was destined for the practice squad. The results might be reversed after his game against the Titans where we gained 41 yards rushing on 11 carries plus 36 more yards on 4 receptions. We also learned that Stevan Ridley did not play because of an injury and Fitzgerald Toussaint only returned kicks.

Question 3 – Josh Dobbs will not be on another team’s 53-man roster for week 1 of the regular season. At least according to 77% of Steelers Depot respondents. It does not mean that the consensus is that the will be on the Steelers roster. Many believe that he will be on the practice squad but will not be immediately picked up by another team since many only carry two quarterbacks or have their three quarterbacks already in camp. Josh started the 4th preseason game against the Panthers last night. Does his performance change your mind?

Question 4 – Steelers Depot respondents named 11 offensive and 15 defensive players who would shine in the Steelers 3rd preseason game against the Titans. Not all did shine, but this vote indicates that Depot readers believe there is a lot of potential on the team. James Conner (12) and James Washington (11) had the most votes on offense. Bud Dupree (9), Cam Sutton (5) & Terrell Edmunds (4) led the way on defense. Special shout out to Shannon Stephenson who called Justin Hunter making a big catch and Terrell Edmunds getting a pick in the game. Did you post that before the game – honest injun?

Question 5 – The consensus is that the Cleveland Browns will improve their record from last season. The number of wins predicted ranged from 3 to 9. Both the average and median response was close: 5.72 & 5.75, respectively. So, lets day 5 – 6 wins. 44% of respondents believe at least one of those victories will be at the Steelers expense – game 1 was circled by quite a few. Yoi!

For those interested. Next week responses will count for points. Here is how it will work:

Points for correct answers will be tracked all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the Super Bowl and a winner declared. A point will be awarded every week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point.

The questions that are scored and the point totals for each question are solely the discretion of Steelers Depot. Points will be accumulated by only one handle. Let’s keep it fun but we’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a Paypal account. 1st: $75; 2nd $50; 3rd $25.